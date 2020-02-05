‘Why not?’ – Agent of Chelsea star Jorginho leaves door open to potential exit

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has suggested that a move to Juventus this summer for his client can’t be ruled out.

The 28-year-old has played a key role for Frank Lampard so far this season, making 32 appearances across all competitions as he has been a fixture of the Blues midfield.

In turn, these latest comments surely won’t go down well with the Chelsea boss, as Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, has suggested that they will evaluate any offers that they receive at the end of the season with the Premier League giants.

“Why not?” he said when asked specifically about a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, as quoted by the Evening Standard. “His goal is the Europeans (Euro 2020) with the national team. There are many expectations I am sure that some important proposals will come, which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea.

“The European Championship is also a good showcase. Even personally, he is doing very well at Chelsea, and I am sure that some important proposals will come because in his role, there are not many high-level players like him around.”

It’s questionable as to why his agent would make such comments at this stage of the season given Jorginho’s position in the Chelsea side and standing with the fans.

Further, it’s not the most reassuring of outlooks on the Italian international’s future in west London, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that alerts Juventus and Sarri and pushes them into launching a bid this summer to try and secure a deal for the Blues ace.