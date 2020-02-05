Why Odion Ighalo picked No.25 shirt as ex-Man Utd ace sends classy message

Man Utd striker Odion Ighalo has revealed why he decided to pick the No.25 shirt while he has been sent a wonderful message from Antonio Valencia.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 30-year-old has joined the Red Devils on loan for the rest of this season as he looks to provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a much-needed boost up top.

Particularly after Marcus Rashford’s injury blow last month, United are lacking in experience and depth in attack, and so they will be hoping that the former Watford star can give them a helping hand in the coming months.

Speaking in an interview on the club’s official site, Ighalo has now explained his decision to wear the No.25 shirt, and it’s arguably fair to say that it’s not quite as personal or sentimental as many would think.

“Well, I think that number and number 19 were available,” he said.

“When I was at Watford I wore the number 24 and it was not available.

“In Shanghai I had number nine and that was not available. So I said to myself that 24 plus one is 25, so I said ‘okay let me go with the number 25 instead of 19’.

The No.25 shirt was of course available after Valencia left Old Trafford last year, and the former Man Utd stalwart was on hand to post a classy message to Ighalo on his Instagram account as seen below.

His caption read: “I always saw the number 25 as an opportunity to work beyond my dreams. It has been my inspiration and became my amulet. I wish you all the success now with this shirt brother!”

Time will tell whether or not Ighalo’s arrival will give Man Utd the boost that they’re looking for in the final third, as he could now make his debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 17.

United have managed just 36 goals in 25 league games so far this season, giving them the second lowest tally of the top seven sides in the standings.

Further, with Rashford now sidelined too, they needed to bring in another striker and they decided that Ighalo was the man for the job. Whether or not he can prove they were right remains to be seen…