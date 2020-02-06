Menu

Goal machine explains why he’s confident about potential Liverpool transfer

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has explained why he thinks Liverpool could be interested in a transfer deal for him at some point in the near future.

The prolific Colombia international has been a big hit during his time in Scotland, scoring 76 goals in 128 appearances for Rangers and looking particularly impressive under manager Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard is, of course, a Liverpool legend, and Morelos believes this connection could help him get a big move to Anfield at some point.

While there is not really any suggestion that the Reds actually are pursuing Morelos at the moment, the 23-year-old does look like he could make a fine addition for a bigger club at some point.

The South American starlet’s impressive scoring record suggests he could do with moving to a more competitive league, and he sounded positive when the possibility of a move to LFC was put to him during an interview.

“I think they are aware [of me],” he told Radio Caracol, as translated by the Metro.

“I imagine that is the case with the coach we have, who played for Liverpool for so long.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates a goal for Rangers

“I imagine he has friends and directors who come to the games, as well as scouts from other teams. It’s a motivation to keep doing well.

“There are many interested clubs, let’s wait until the end of the season to see which leagues are asking for me and then I can make a decision.

“If God grants me the opportunity to go to a good club, it will happen.”

Liverpool fans may also be interested to know their former captain Gerrard rates Morelos highly.

“We love working with Alfredo. He’s a fantastic player,” Gerrard is quoted by the Metro.

“I know I’m always going to be biased towards him but I think he brings something to this league.”

