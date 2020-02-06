We’ve seen it so many times over the years, but as soon as a goalkeeper starts to lose the confidence of the coach and his teammates, then there usually isn’t any way back.

It might seem harsh in many ways, but it’s not a position that allows someone to continually make mistakes or take their time to play themselves back into form, so it means a fresh start can be the best thing for everyone.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa has looked shaky for a while now, and things finally came to a head when he was dropped for the game against Leicester. There’s no suggestion that the Spaniard was injured, so it’s a clear sign that Frank Lampard may look to sign someone in the Summer.

Goal.com have reported that Ajax keeper Andre Onana is emerging as a serious option, and he’s also played against Chelsea twice this season so they should have a good idea about what he can offer.

The report does state that Barcelona were though to be front of the queue to bring their former keeper back to the Nou Camp, but they now have other priorities so Chelsea now seems more likely.

There’s further good news for Lampard as they say Onana feels Stamford Bridge could be “the perfect place” for him to continue to develop.

It’s not clear how much he might cost at this point, but we’ve seen that Ajax are a selling club so it’s hard to see them standing in the way if Chelsea come in with a good offer.