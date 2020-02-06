Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on his hamstring injury in Finland on Tuesday.

The Catalan giants initially noted that the 22-year-old picked up a problem in training on Monday as he was recovering from a hamstring injury that had kept him out of action for 13 games across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Report claims only five Euro giants capable of prising Lionel Messi away from Barcelona

It was later confirmed by the club that he had sustained a hamstring tear, as per their tweet below, and that they would therefore be revealing further details in due course.

As per Barcelona’s official statement, Dembele will undergo surgery in Finland on Tuesday, and the reigning La Liga champions will then confirm his expected recovery timeline after the procedure is done.

It’s another bitter blow for Barcelona and coach Quique Setien, as the Frenchman has been limited to just nine appearances so far this season due to his ongoing injury problems.

Further, with Luis Suarez already ruled out for four months after he underwent knee surgery last month, it leaves them dangerous short of options in the final third.

Setien will have to lean on Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati in the more immediate future to form his attacking trident, but the club will no doubt now explore their options to address the issue for the rest of the season if Dembele is now likely to be absent for a significant period of time.

While it’s a setback for Barcelona in their pursuit of major trophies this season as the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Champions League are all still up for grabs, it will no doubt be a heartbreaking setback for Dembele himself too as he continues to be blighted by injury problems.