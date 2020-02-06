It looks like plenty of top teams could be looking to sign a new striker next Summer, so the competition to sign any big names could be fiercer than usual.

Barcelona have several injury prone stars and may need to replace an ageing Luis Suarez soon, Real Madrid and Man City rely on Karim Benzema and Sergio Aguero respectively and they are both getting older, while Man United look bereft of any goal scoring presence when Marcus Rashford is missing.

ESPN have reported that Man United have been making attempts to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan, but ultimately it looks like the chase will end in disappointment.

The report indicates he has a release clause of €111m so he would represent a serious outlay, but that could be good value in the current market.

He’s proven to be an integral part of an Inter Milan side that looks like pushing Juventus all the way for the title, while a goal scoring record of better than 1 in 2 is always welcome.

Unfortunately for United, the report suggests that the Argentine has his heart set on a move to Barcelona in the Summer, so a transfer to Old Trafford seems highly unlikely at this point.

It’s also possible that a successful link with up Lionel Messi at The Nou Camp could boost his hopes of establishing himself for Argentina too, so the move would make a lot of sense.