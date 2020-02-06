The ongoing injury crisis at Barcelona coupled with a lack of numbers up front means that the speculation has already started over who they might bring in next season.

Luis Suarez has been out for a while and no immediate return is in sight, but he’s also into his 30’s so most fans will expect the long term successor to be brought in soon.

They also have the ongoing injury concerns with Ousmane Dembele to deal with, while Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz departed the Nou Camp last month.

Interestingly the club have retained an option with Abel Ruiz which means they could bring him back if they wanted to.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser via The Daily Mail, Braga signed the young striker for £7m, but Barcelona have the option to sign him back for £34m at any point in the next three years.

That might seem unlikely right now, he struggled to break into Barca’s first team during his time there, but he does seem to be highly rated and the price tag of £7m shows how much Braga value him.

If he shows he can flourish in senior football and score a few goals, Barca may decide to activate that clause and bring him back, especially if they want some extra cover up front next season.