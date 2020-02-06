Sevilla are reportedly considering a summer swoop for former star and current Barcelona midfield ace Ivan Rakitic.

The 31-year-old has been with the Catalan giants since 2014, but prior to his move to the Nou Camp he spent four seasons with Sevilla.

SEE MORE: Report claims only five Euro giants capable of prising Lionel Messi away from Barcelona

He made 149 appearances for the La Liga outfit, winning the Europa League in 2014, and so he will likely have fond memories of his time with the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a reunion could be in order this summer as Sevilla sporting director Monchi is said to have dropped a hint that the door is open for a move for the Croatian international at the end of the season.

It’s added that both Juventus and Atletico Madrid have also been paired with an interest, while Rakitic is believed to be on the list of players that could be given the green light to move on by Barcelona ahead of next season.

Rakitic has made 24 appearances so far this year, but particularly at the start of the campaign under former boss Ernesto Valverde, he struggled to cement his place in the starting XI.

He has played a more prominent role under Quique Setien thus far, but given the competition for places in midfield coupled with the fact that he’ll turn 32 next month, it could all be adding up to push him towards the exit door if a suitable offer was to come in.

Barcelona have Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Arturo Vidal and their youngsters to feature in midfield moving forward, and so time will tell if Sevilla make an offer, and whether or not it’s enough to convince Barcelona to allow Rakitic to leave.