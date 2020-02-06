Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Michel Zorc has said that the club will have discussions with Real Madrid regarding Achraf Hakimi.

Currently valued at €45 million according to Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old has done pretty well for the Bundesliga side this season so far. In 30 appearances across all competitions, Hakimi has scored six goals while providing as many assists.

SEE MORE: Euro giants join the race to sign £60m Manchester United target

Zorc said that Dortmund will have talks with Real Madrid regarding the Moroccan international in the forthcoming weeks. As quoted by Goal.com, he told Sport Bild: “We will have talks with Real Madrid in the next few weeks. The decision is not up to us, but Achraf’s great development has, of course, not been hidden from anyone in Spain either. He feels very comfortable with us. They [Real Madrid] know that we would like to keep him.”

Hakimi joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Real in the summer of 2018 and has so far and has made 58 appearances for them so far, scoring nine goals while providing 13 assists. The 21-year-old has been in fine form lately and it’s no surprise the BVB want to keep him. However, it may all come down to whether Real Madrid will want to let go of him.

Hakimi featured during Dortmund’s DFB Pokal defeat to Werder Bremen and will be eager to put in an impressive performance on Saturday when Lucien Favre’s side take on Bayer Leverkusen.