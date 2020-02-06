Chelsea are reportedly set to prioritise Moussa Dembele this summer as it’s suggested Liverpool’s interest in Timo Werner could force them to switch their focus.

The Blues continue to hold on to fourth place in the Premier League table this season but Frank Lampard didn’t see any reinforcements arrive in January to provide him with a boost.

SEE MORE: Chelsea and Man United to battle for summer signing of £60m+ rated forward

In turn, the expectation will be that he will be able to make signings this summer to bolster his squad, and that could begin with signing a striker.

Tammy Abraham has done a solid job of leading the line and being a source of goals for Chelsea this season, but in order for them to compete across multiple fronts at the top level, the Premier League giants surely need more.

According to The Mirror, that could now see them face off with Man Utd in a transfer scrap over Dembele, but there is an interesting line in the report regarding Werner.

It’s suggested that Chelsea are also interested in the RB Leipzig forward who has been prolific for the Bundesliga outfit in recent years, but interest in Liverpool could prove to be problematic and so they may switch their focus to Dembele instead to avoid being left disappointed.

As per Bild, Werner is said to have a €60m release clause in his contract currently, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that’s a move that Jurgen Klopp looks to make this summer, or if Chelsea continue to monitor the situation and decide between either Dembele or the 23-year-old.

Werner has bagged 86 goals in 143 games for Leipzig since he joined them in 2016, and so it remains to be seen if he seals a switch to the Premier League this summer.

With Liverpool dominating the Premier League and still on course to win more major trophies this season though, they will surely be the most attractive destination for a number of players heading into the summer.