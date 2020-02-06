Reports claim that Chelsea are set to sign Edwin Andersson from IFK Gothenburg, who was also said to be of interest to Man Utd.

The 16-year-old has evidently made a big impression despite it being so early in his career as he appears to be set to make the switch to Stamford Bridge when the transfer market re-opens.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have seen off competition from Man Utd to land his signature, with an agreement touted before the window closed last month.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement as of yet from either club, both Andersson himself and Gothenburg academy boss Jonas Olsson have been quoted in the report above and have essentially all-but confirmed the youngster’s move to England.

In addition, the player himself has revealed what made him decide on a move to Chelsea to further his career.

“It is a dream come true. Chelsea was the club that suited me best and it is a club with incredibly good conditions,” he told SvenskaFans. “I usually stick to the left and would well describe myself as a technical player, fast, and like to challenge a lot 1 to 1 and create chances.

“Yes I have (visited Stamford Bridge). Magical arena!”

Meanwhile, Olsson is quoted as saying by the Sun: “We of course wish Edwin good luck.

“We would have liked to have seen him stay with us but that he is being recruited to Chelsea is a good mark on our business.”

If the signing is confirmed as expected this summer, it will fit with the strategy adopted under Frank Lampard so far this season as he has focused on developing young talent.

The likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all cementing their place in the senior side, and now it appears as though Andersson will try to follow suit.

Naturally though, Lampard will want to find a balance between youth and experience to ensure that Chelsea can compete at the top level across multiple fronts next season, and so it remains to be seen if further reinforcements arrive assuming this deal will be done.