Chelsea have reportedly been given a clear path to beat rivals Manchester United and Liverpool to the transfer of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Frenchman has attracted interest from all three Premier League giants at some point, though it looks like Chelsea will have a clear run at signing him as their rivals cool their interest.

Don Balon claim United are likely to focus on signing Neymar and Jack Grealish, while Liverpool are prioritising a move for RB Leipzig front-man Timo Werner instead of Dembele.

This sounds like hugely promising news for Chelsea, who have also been linked with Dembele by the Daily Mirror, who report that he’ll likely cost around £60million this summer.

The 23-year-old has been a big hit in his time in Ligue 1, having also shown plenty of promise in spells at Celtic and Fulham earlier in his career.

Chelsea’s lack of options up front means Dembele could surely make a positive impact at Stamford Bridge next season, with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi surely not reliable long-term cover for Tammy Abraham.

United and Liverpool fans may be disappointed by this news, but if they can land their alternative targets they’ll surely be satisfied with that.