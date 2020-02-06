Real Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Jack Grealish.

Aston Villa are currently 17th in the Premier League table but their captain has done pretty well this season so far, netting nine goals while providing seven assists in 27 appearances across all competitions so far.

SEE MORE: ‘I am feeling good’ – Man Utd ace offers injury update as recovery continues

Grealish has been linked to Manchester United with the Mirror claiming that the Red Devils are prioritising making a bid for him in the summer. However, a report from the Sun suggests that Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the Villa captain who could cost £60 million.

Grealish has been in fine form this season and it won’t be much of a surprise if bigger clubs are in a bidding war for him during the summer. However, it seem very unlikely that either of Real Madrid or Barcelona would make an approach for him given the midfield options they have and could have the following season if their loanees return.

Man United on the other hand might make a move for Grealish, especially if Paul Pogba leaves the club.