‘I am feeling good’ – Man Utd ace offers injury update as recovery continues

Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay has provided fans with an injury update as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The 23-year-old established himself as a pivotal figure for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer early on in the season, making 21 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with three goals and one assist.

However, a knee injury has sidelined him since Boxing Day, and coupled with Paul Pogba’s absence with his own injury blow, it has been a difficult period for Solskjaer to manage in midfield without the duo.

Bruno Fernandes arriving last week will have handed the Man Utd boss a boost, and it appears as though he could receive another courtesy of McTominay who has revealed that he’s making good progress in his recovery.

“I am feeling good, hopefully do my best to be back on the pitch as soon as I possibly can,” McTominay told Sky Sports. “Obviously the gym work is tough, the running outside is tough. You just have to do your best and obviously make sure your injury is right. Hopefully I will be back as soon as possibly can.”

Naturally, Man Utd will be cautious still as they won’t want to see the Scottish international suffer a setback at this late stage of his rehab, but that’s a positive outlook from the midfielder and he’ll hope to be back in action sooner rather than later.

Despite winning just one of their last five Premier League games, United remain just six points adrift of Chelsea who occupy the last Champions League qualification spot.

In turn, getting the likes of McTominay and perhaps even Pogba and Marcus Rashford back for the business end of the campaign could be fundamental to their hopes of securing a return to Europe’s top table for next season.