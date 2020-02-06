Ian Wright is of the opinion that Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Shkodran Mustafi have all improved under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners haven’t done very well under the Spaniard but have managed to lose just one match so far. Their performances seem to have improved and there’s a chance we could see them produce much better performances as the season progresses.

Wright feels that Xhaka, Mustafi and Torreira have improved under Arteta but it’ll take time for things to get better at Arsenal. As quoted by Metro, the Gunners legend told BBC: “People like Torreira, Xhaka, he’s turned Xhaka right around. He’s got something out of Mustafi – Mustafi played well against Burnley the other day. ‘Things are happening, but it’s going to take its time.”

The three players Wright have mentioned have looked well lately, particularly Xhaka. Arsenal have shown signs of improvement under Arteta and we could see them win more games in the upcoming months.

The Gunners are currently tenth in the Premier League table with 31 points. Right now, they have a decent chance of finishing in the top six but top four looks very difficult for them. Arsenal’s best chance of qualifying for the Champions League is if they win the Europa League.

Arteta’s side play their first game following the winter break against Newcastle on the 16th.