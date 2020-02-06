Ian Wright urges PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe to consider Liverpool transfer

According to the Mirror, Premier League legend Ian Wright has urged Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe to consider a move to Liverpool.

The former Arsenal star spoke about the Frenchman whilst on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday evening.

Wright believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side look as though they are ‘ready to build something special’, hinting that Mbappe should consider a move to Anfield over a potential switch to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Mirror claim that the World Cup winner is yet to welcome the idea of a new contract with PSG, the report highlights that Mbappe is holding out over a new deal with the Parisians.

The Frenchman has already established himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in the world at the age of just 21.

Here’s what Wright had to say on Mbappe:

“You look at Mbappe looking across the way. You can probably see him coming across here,”

“I’d probably want to go to Liverpool [ahead of City] right now. Any player in the world with Liverpool, especially this season…”

“This has taken like four years where [Klopp] is now so you have to say that Liverpool are at the start of it now.”

“So if you’re a world class player you probably want to get there now because it seems to me, like we saw with Pep where he’s had two years of unbelievable football, but I feel that Liverpool are really getting ready to build something special.”

“If I’m Mbappe, I probably am looking at Liverpool. Where else do you want to go, if you’re Mbappe now?”

“I know people say well Barcelona… I think you deal with [who he replaces in the Liverpool team] once he comes across. Liverpool fans are not going to turn their back on Mbappe are they? He’s the next big thing.”

“Liverpool fans I don’t think are going to turn their back on him. It’s almost like the Real Madrid Galacticos squad when they were building.”

“You think ‘Oh my gosh where’s he going to go?’ – they got them and they just got them in there. Mbappe fits anywhere man.”

The 21-year-old is certainly a prime contender to replace the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the face of world football once the multiple time Ballon d’Or winners call time on their illustrious careers.

Mbappe has 22 goals and 13 assists in 26 appearances for PSG across all competitions this season.

The ace has is as good as unstoppable in France and it would be nice to see him test himself in another, more challenging division – like the Premier League.

Liverpool currently boast arguably the most lethal attacking three in world football, Mbappe’s mercurial talent would certainly find a place in the Reds – and any other top team’s starting lineup.