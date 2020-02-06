Chelsea reportedly face offloading first-team players like Willian if they are to afford to be able to beat Manchester United to Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window.

The Borussia Dortmund star has set the Bundesliga alight in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

It would certainly be great to see the England international back in the Premier League, and it looks like it could be between Chelsea and Man Utd for his signature this summer.

That’s according to a report from the Sun, who state that Sancho was also targeted by Blues manager Frank Lampard this January, though a deal could not be done at that time.

They add that Chelsea could have to get high earners like Willian off their books to afford the £100million-rated Sancho.

The 19-year-old could be a dream signing for CFC to finally replace Eden Hazard, with Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi proving a little disappointing in attacking midfield this season.

If Sancho can settle at Chelsea like he has at Dortmund, he’ll surely be a huge hit in west London as well.

United, however, will no doubt hope they can remain in the running for this deal as they also look in dire need of upgrades on their current crop of attackers.

It’s hard to imagine the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard having much of a future at Old Trafford beyond this season, while Sancho would also surely be an improvement on the inconsistent Anthony Martial and Daniel James.