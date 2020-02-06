Jermaine Jenas is of the opinion that Liverpool should emulate Manchester United’s treble-winning exploits of 1998/99 if they are to be considered among the best teams ever.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been enjoying a pretty impressive season so far, having amassing 73 out of 75 points in the Premier League. They are right on track to win the title for the first time since 1990 and could do so without losing a single game.

Jenas is of the opinion that Liverpool should win the treble this season if they are to be regarded as one of the all-time greats. As quoted by Mirror, the former Spurs man wrote in his column on Express: “Liverpool’s challenge now is to become a team for the history books. They are capable of achieving that. But only then will we be able to compare Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to the modern day benchmark – the Manchester United treble winning side of 1999.

“History will celebrate Liverpool’s dominance in the league. They may well be invincible this season. They could win the league ridiculously early in mid to late March. But what if they don’t add the European title and/or the FA Cup? What are they then? Just another team who won the title? Or the double like United, Arsenal and Chelsea have? They’d be just another successful team. They have the chance to be much more.

“Klopp’s squad have to become a team that we talk about in 20 years time, like the way we still talk about that United team. To do that you need to go and win the treble. That ‘99 team won the Premier League, but had already won it in four of the previous six seasons. Then they won it the two seasons after ‘99 as well.”

There’s no doubt that this Liverpool squad will cement their status as one of the best teams of all-time if they win the treble. The Premier League is pretty much in their bag, they have a good chance of defending their Champions League crown and are also in the FA Cup.

Right now, the FA Cup might seem the toughest task as some of Liverpool’s best players might be rested. However, they do have Adrian who can do a good job in goal while the likes of Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Naby Keita, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Takumi Minamino will have to be at their best if Liverpool are to win the competition.