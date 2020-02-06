According to Calciomercato.it, Juventus have set their sights on a summer move for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after failing to land PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa in a swap deal during January.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri knows the Italian-Brazilian well from their season together at Stamford Bridge, Juventus believe Emerson’s price-tag will be around €25m (£21m).

The ‘Old Lady’ are eyeing an alternative to Alex Sandro on the left flank, the Brazilian star has struggled with injuries recently and Juventus’ backup options have looked below-par at times.