Takumi Minamino has been added to Liverpool’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages.

A statement from the club’s official website read that the Japanese international will replace Sepp van den Berg in the squad. Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg for a transfer fee reported to be £7.25 million according to the Telegraph.

The 25-year-old has so far featured in four matches for the Reds so far but is yet to score a goal or provide an assist. However, with the fixtures piling up, there’s a good chance Jurgen Klopp could give Minamino some first-team opportunities and Minamino could do well in them.

The Japanese international played against Liverpool during the Champions League and even scored a goal. Now, he could feature for them in the competition although there’s a good chance he’ll make his appearances from the bench.

Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the tournament with the first leg taking place on the 18th at the Wanda Metropolitano, the very ground where the Reds lifted the Champions League trophy last June. However, before this fixture, the Merseyside team play Norwich City at Carrow Road on the 15th.

Liverpool’s Squad for the Champions League knockout stages according to UEFA.com: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Lonergan, Van Dijk, Lovren, Matip, Gomez, Lewis, Larouci, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Jones, Kane, Elliott, Williams, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Origi.