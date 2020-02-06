Barcelona have reportedly opened talks over doing a summer transfer deal for RB Leipzig striker and rumoured Liverpool target Timo Werner.

The 23-year-old has shone as one of the most outstanding young talents in the game in recent years, and it seems only a matter of time before he lands himself a move to a bigger club.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are keen to get in ahead of any potential rivals for Werner’s signature, with Real Madrid also mentioned in the piece as being admirers of the Germany international.

Liverpool have also been linked strongly with Werner in recent times by German outlet Bild and others, with Anfield touted as the player’s preferred destination in that report from Bild.

LFC fans will hope this means their club can remain in pole position for this talented attacker, who would surely be a fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Barcelona, however, arguably need a new striker more than Liverpool do right now, with Luis Suarez’s recent injury a real concern at his age.

Liverpool, meanwhile, already have the excellent Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in their formidable front three, so will likely be fine without strengthening, even if bringing in a talent like Werner would no doubt be tempting.