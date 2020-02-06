Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has admitted to being puzzled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this January when he seemed to deny any imminent loan deal for him despite the move being close to going through.

Rojo did eventually end up making the loan switch to Estudiantes for the remainder of this season, in what is no doubt an emotional return for him to his former club.

The Argentina international had struggled for some time at Old Trafford, and it would make sense that he’d be keen to get out of there in order to ensure he can get into his national side for this summer’s Copa America tournament.

So one can understand Rojo’s nerves when Solskjaer cast doubt over his move away towards the end of January.

“Marcos has been injured and has been working to get back and get fit again. At the moment it doesn’t look like [he will leave], no,” Solskjaer said on January 28th, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“It was hard for the club to make my return difficult. We had been talking a lot. It was when the coach said that I was going to stay there. When he said that, it was already advanced. I didn’t understand why Solskjaer said it,” Rojo told TNT, as quoted by the Mirror.

United fans will probably have some sympathy for Rojo, as they too have been left baffled and frustrated by stuff their manager has said on numerous occasions this season!