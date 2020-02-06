Man Utd reportedly face serious competition in their bid to sign talented youngster Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

As noted by The Sun last month, the Red Devils were linked with launching a bid for the 16-year-old as he continues to impress for the Championship outfit.

Bellingham has four goals and one assist in 28 appearances for the Blues so far this season, having established himself as a key figure in the side despite his young age.

He seems to fit the mould of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build at Old Trafford as he targets another young, talented and homegrown starlet with a long-term plan in mind, after landing the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James over the summer.

However, according to The Sun and their latest update, Man Utd face an uphill task to ensure that they remain at the front of the queue it seems, as Man City have now reportedly joined the hunt for the teenager too.

While it’s suggested that they sent a scout to watch Bellingham this week, it’s added that Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Barcelona could also be interested in the Birmingham wonderkid.

In turn, time will tell if Man Utd can fend off the threat of seeing their transfer target move elsewhere, as with several of those other sides in a stronger position to compete for trophies and qualify for the Champions League, they could hold key advantages to convince Bellingham to snub a move to Old Trafford.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but Solskjaer’s bid to land another young star may have taken a significant blow this week as they will hope that they can break into the top four this season to give themselves a stronger chance of landing their preferred targets.