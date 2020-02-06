Man Utd are reportedly taking measures which they hope will see Marcus Rashford avoid undergoing surgery on his back injury.

As noted by BBC Sport last month, the 22-year-old sustained a stress fracture in his back during a clash with Wolves in the FA Cup and there were suggestions that he could be sidelined for up to two months.

SEE MORE: Man Utd face fierce competition for £30m-rated teenage starlet

While the England international himself insisted that he would be back before the end of the season, much will depend on his recovery and whether or not the Man Utd medical staff are happy to give him the green light to feature.

It was undoubtedly a huge blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils given Rashford is their top goalscorer this season having bagged 19 goals along with five assists in 31 appearances.

In turn, they’ll certainly be hoping to see him again before the season is over.

With that in mind, The Sun report that the forward has been wearing a girdle to support his back as the hope as far as Man Utd are concerned is that he will be able to avoid having to undergo surgery which would surely rule him out for the rest of the season.

Further, having a procedure on his back is the last resort as it could lead to further complications, and so the hope will be that rest and treatment will be enough to get Rashford back fit and available for selection.

The report goes on to add that things are looking positive at this time as he is making progress with the girdle as it helps his mobility, and he may step up his recovery in the coming weeks in terms of his workload, but naturally, Man Utd won’t want to push him and risk a setback.

Solskjaer’s men have won just one of their last five Premier League games, leaving them down in 7th place in the table and still six points adrift of Chelsea in fourth spot as they have been unable to take advantage of their slump in form.

Not having Rashford available is certainly a blow, but ensuring he doesn’t have to go under the knife is surely the right call…