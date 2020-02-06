Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Lautaro Martinez and could also include Joao Cancelo as part of a deal.

The Argtentine international has been one of the best strikers in the Serie A this season so far, netting 16 goals while providing four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

According to Daily Star, Man City are interested in signing Martinez who is currently valued at £110 million. This report also claims that the Premier League club could use Cancelo as a part of the deal to sign the 22-year-old.

Martinez was also linked to Barcelona with a report from TNT (as cited by the Daily Mail) suggesting that the Blaugrana would table a bid of £100 million for him.

The Argentine international has been in fine form for Inter Milan this season so far and it’s no surprise that he is attracting interest from other top clubs in Europe. Someone like him would undoubtedly bolster Man City’s attack but given that they already have Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, it seems unlikely that an approach would be made for him anytime soon.