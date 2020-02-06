According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United ace Angel Gomes wanted to make a deadline day move to a Premier League club.

THE MEN report that the attacking midfielder’s representatives attempted to a seal a late loan move for Gomes on the final day of the January transfer window.

Gomes was actually involved in an Under-23s clash for the Red Devils against Norwich on deadline day.

The MEN claim that the 19-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the season and that the Red Devils weren’t going to sanction a loan move for this reason.

It’s also reported that the England youth international has rejected the Manchester outfit’s opening offer to extend his contract, with the MEN claiming that Gomes’ entourage were ‘underwhelmed’ by United’s offer.

Gomes made his first-team debut two-and-a-half-years ago, but he’s struggled for minutes this season under a manager in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that hasn’t been afraid to give younger players a chance.

Gomes has made just six first-team appearances across all competitions, with the tricky attacker only starting on three of these occasions.

Would the Red Devils be making a massive mistake in letting a talent like Gomes go?

In my opinion, United’s decision to not sanction a loan move is actually understandable given Gomes’ contract situation.

The more pressing issue is the youngster’s lack of action, despite the Red Devils’ congested fixture schedule as of late.