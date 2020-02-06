BREAKING: Manchester United register interest in shock Lionel Messi transfer

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in the Lionel Messi transfer as his Barcelona future is thrown into doubt.

The Argentine looks set to spark a massive scramble for his signature this summer after a public falling out with Barca chief Eric Abidal.

It’s been a difficult season at the Nou Camp, with Ernesto Valverde recently replaced as manager with Quique Setien.

Messi has been a world class performer as usual for Barcelona, but he has not been able to help his club compete with current La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants have long been out of the running as serious contenders for the Champions League, so it makes sense that Messi might now want to move on.

The 32-year-old could surely have his pick of any club in the world, and Italian paper Gazzetta dello Sport claim Man Utd want him at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils remain one of the game’s biggest names and brands, and should have the resources to pull off this hugely ambitious deal.

However, Messi will surely choose a club playing in the Champions League next season, and that’s not yet guaranteed for United.

The likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also all tipped to be in the running, and we would certainly love to see him in the Premier League before his career’s done.

If MUFC can land Messi this summer, it would be an absolute game-changer for the club as they look to get back to the top after their post-Sir Alex Ferguson decline.