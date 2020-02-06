Newcastle star Alain Saint-Maximin has posted this hilarious tweet in response to the fan who got himself banned for waggling his penis in celebration during the midweek win over Oxford United.

Check out this response from Saint-Maximin below as he mocks the fan’s private parts by joking that he and his team-mates didn’t see anything anyway – perhaps due to the cold.

Football truly is outdoing itself with bizarre incidents at the moment, but it’s at least a nice change to have one not relating to VAR.

This fan must regret his rather silly behaviour, however, as he won’t be getting to celebrate any more goals at games following this bizarre flashing.