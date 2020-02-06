‘Nice pose’ – Virgil van Dijk trolls Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson on Twitter

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk teased teammate Andy Robertson with a hilarious ‘nice pose’ reply after the Scotsman shared an image of himself pictured at the iconic St Andrews golf course.

Robertson is clearly enjoying his winter break by getting a round of golf in at the historical course, the left-back posted a picture of himself with one foot on one of the bridges at St Andrews.

Van Dijk savagely replied with ‘Nice pose Andrew’, the Dutchman’s response was also accompanied by a hilarious gif of Spiderman.

Take a look at the post below:

Nice pose andrew pic.twitter.com/s6NuryX6e5 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 6, 2020

It’s great to see just how close Jurgen Klopp’s players are to each other, there seems to be a real positive spirit in the Liverpool dressing room right now – which is certainly showing on the pitch.

The Reds already have one hand on the Premier League trophy, having built an impressive 22 point lead at the top of the table.

This season’s triumph will be massive for the club, the Merseyside outfit are set to win their first league title in almost 30 years.