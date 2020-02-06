Menu

Photo: Spanish press turn on Gareth Bale again as he’s spotted LEAVING EARLY during defeat to Real Sociedad

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

It almost looked like the Spanish press had moved on from attacking Gareth Bale for his love of golf and that flag when he celebrated with Wales earlier in the season, but he’s back in the spotlight again.

Real Madrid lost 4-3 at home to Real Sociedad tonight in the Copa del Rey, but that loss included two late goals so it was more comfortable than it looked.

Gareth Bale wasn’t in the squad, but Diario AS still made a big deal of him leaving the game early:

It’s probably not a great look for a player to leave early even if they aren’t involved, but it would make more sense to focus their anger on the players who were on the pitch and played poorly, not Bale.

