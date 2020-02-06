Barcelona have reportedly set an asking price of just £29million to sell Ivan Rakitic this summer following rumoured January transfer window interest from Manchester United.

The Croatia international has long been a key performer for Barca, but now finds himself increasingly out of favour at the Nou Camp and perhaps heading towards an exit in the near future.

According to ESPN, Man Utd were in for Rakitic in January, having made an enquiry about him to Barcelona, though the deal never materialised.

This could perhaps be down to Bruno Fernandes being more of a priority, with the Portuguese attacking midfielder making his way to Old Trafford late on in the winter window instead.

Still, if United remain keen on more depth in that area of the pitch, Don Balon claim he’s been made available for just £29m this summer.

They also claim Manchester City are interested in Rakitic as a replacement for David Silva, and it’s easy to see how he could fit in well with Pep Guardiola’s style of play.

MUFC, however, surely have a more urgent need to replace under-performing midfield players like Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira, so must swoop for this opportunity to land a top talent on the cheap.