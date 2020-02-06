The January window hasn’t even been closed for a full week, but already we find ourselves looking forward to what might happen in the Summer.

We’ve seen countless times that the January window doesn’t throw up a lot of huge transfers, so it would’ve been a shock to see any huge names or big fees being thrown around.

Manchester United are a team in obvious need of some good recruitment ahead of next season. The squad is full of average players and lacks in inspiration when things aren’t going well, so the forward area seems like a logical place to start with when it comes to speculation.

The Mirror recently reported that United and Chelsea were about to go head-to-head for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, but there was also an interesting line about another player.

Ever since Jadon Sancho broke through at Dortmund there’s been the inevitable speculation about a return to England, and he’s gone on to show how good he is.

In the space of three seasons he’s gone from a promising youngster to looking like a genuine world class talent, and he’s been outstanding this season as well. There have been some bad moments, but he has 12 goals and assists in only 18 Bundesliga games this season.

The report suggests that United have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes and they believe they are in a “good position” to sign him.

Time will tell if that’s true or not, but he would certainly be an exciting signing for the fans.