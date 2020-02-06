Menu

Robbie Savage predicts Liverpool’s points tally at the end of the season

Robbie Savage is of the opinion that Liverpool will end the Premier League with 110 points. 

The Reds have been excellent in the top-flight this season so far, having secured 73 out of 75  points so far. They have a very good chance of not only winning their first title in three decades but also going unbeaten all season.

Savage feels that Liverpool will secure a whopping 110 points in the 2019/20 Premier League which means dropping only two points in their remaining matches. As quoted by the Mirror, the Welshman said: “Top of the league winning it by 110 points, that’s Liverpool. In second Man City they’ll be on 78 points.”

Given Liverpool’s current form, the only match where there’s a chance of them dropping points is against Manchester City on April 4. Provided Savage’s prediction does come true, the Reds shall have created a new record for the most number of points in a single Premier League season and the first team since Arsenal in 2003/04 to go an entire season in the league unbeaten.

Liverpool’s first match after the winter break is against Norwich City at Carrow Road next weekend.

