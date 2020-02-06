Robbie Savage is of the opinion that Liverpool will end the Premier League with 110 points.

The Reds have been excellent in the top-flight this season so far, having secured 73 out of 75 points so far. They have a very good chance of not only winning their first title in three decades but also going unbeaten all season.

Savage feels that Liverpool will secure a whopping 110 points in the 2019/20 Premier League which means dropping only two points in their remaining matches. As quoted by the Mirror, the Welshman said: “Top of the league winning it by 110 points, that’s Liverpool. In second Man City they’ll be on 78 points.”

Given Liverpool’s current form, the only match where there’s a chance of them dropping points is against Manchester City on April 4. Provided Savage’s prediction does come true, the Reds shall have created a new record for the most number of points in a single Premier League season and the first team since Arsenal in 2003/04 to go an entire season in the league unbeaten.

Liverpool’s first match after the winter break is against Norwich City at Carrow Road next weekend.