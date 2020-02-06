Someone will need to leave: Spanish reports claim Messi WILL LEAVE Barcelona if Bartomeu stays

It still seems utterly inconceivable that Lionel Messi will actually leave Barcelona at the end of this season, but the speculation is starting to ramp up.

It’s clear that relations are a bit tense, he was highly critical of Sporting Director Eric Abidal while it also sounds like he was heavily in favour of Ernesto Valverde remaining at the club, so cracks are starting to appear.

As soon as any suggestions started to come out that Messi might be on his way out, it was inevitable that the Spanish press would have an absolute field day with the whole story.

A quick search online shows so many stories which say different things, so it’s tough to figure out what is based on truth. This seems a bit far fetched, but this report has made a huge claim about the future of Messi at the club:

?”MESSI SE VA SI SIGUE BARTOMEU”. ? @jpedrerol empieza más fuerte que nunca #JUGONES. ¡VENTE! pic.twitter.com/xEClxT9UlA — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 6, 2020

They are essentially saying that Lionel Messi will leave the club if the President Josep Maria Bartomeu continues, so it sounds like someone might have to move on.

Realistically it seems much more likely that the Argentine is flexing his muscles in an attempt to force the club into making some signings for next season, but this will continue to feature in the news until a definite solution is found.