Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has reportedly been in ongoing talks with Brescia president Massimo Cellino over midfield starlet Sandro Tonali.

The 19-year-old was an influential figure in Brescia’s successful promotion from Serie B last season, and he has shown so far this year that he’s capable of stepping up to the top level.

Having made 22 appearances, he has contributed one goal and four assists as the future looks bright for the Italian international and unsurprisingly, it’s reported that interest is growing from elsewhere.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that Paratici has been in talks with Cellino for ‘some time’, and so the hope is they can secure a deal for Tonali.

However, it’s added that Inter, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all said to be interested too, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Juve can position themselves at the front of the queue ahead of the summer transfer window.

It’s not going to be cheap though, with Goal Italy reporting last month that Brescia value their prized asset at around €50m, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that’s enough to put any of the touted interested parties off from making a bid.

Juventus sold Emre Can last month to open up a spot in their midfield, while the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi aren’t getting any younger.

In turn, Tonali could perhaps be seen as a long-term solution in that department as the Turin giants try to put the building blocks in place to ensure that they can extend their success for years to come.

They’ve arguably already done the same in defence with the signing of Matthijs de Ligt last summer, and so time will tell if Tonali follows this year to add another exciting talent to the squad.