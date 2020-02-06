Thanks to Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund should be taken very seriously in this season’s Champions League

Borussia Dortmund may have pulled off the signing of the season in Erling Haaland, and it could yet make them serious dark horses for this season’s Champions League.

The Bundesliga side do not have an easy draw for the last 16 as they take on Paris Saint-Germain, but in Haaland they have a superstar who will not be out of place alongside company like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The young Norway international has had a sensational season, and has already shown what he can do in this competition with Red Bull Salzburg in the group stages before switching to Dortmund this January.

In case you’ve forgotten, Haaland scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk back in September, and went on to score in five consecutive matches, failing to find the net in only the final group game against Liverpool, though he did score in their first encounter at Anfield.

With the cup-tied rule no longer applying in the Champions League, Haaland is free to play for Dortmund in the second half of this season’s edition of the competition, and goes into the knockout stages with eight goals to his name, only two behind top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Haaland is showing no sign of slowing down after getting his big move in this January’s transfer window, with the 19-year-old hitting an incredible eight goals in his first four games for Dortmund – it’s the best scoring start ever made by a player at a Bundesliga club.

With Jadon Sancho also a top young player to watch, and likely to combine well with Haaland up front, Lucien Favre’s side are surely one to keep an eye on in the months ahead.

Marco Reus also remains a key performer for the club, and will be eager to reach the final again after the heartache at Wembley in 2013. Mats Hummels has also returned from Bayern Munich, having failed to go that step further and win the trophy in his time at the Allianz Arena.

All in all, this is a very solid platform on which Haaland can continue to shine, and you just get the feeling this special talent is going to continue taking this competition by storm.