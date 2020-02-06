It’s almost like there was so little that happened in the January window that the papers are looking to make up for it already with plenty of speculation about the Summer.

The goalkeeping position at Chelsea and Spurs is interesting just now, with both clubs having viable long term options but it wouldn’t be a total shock if they moved on from them either.

Kepa Arrizabalaga looked set to be the number 1 for years, but he’s been making mistakes and was dropped for the game against Leicester City, so that hints that Frank Lampard doesn’t rate him.

From a Spurs point of view, Hugo Lloris is getting older and has just come back from a horrible injury, so they might decide to find someone who can push him for his place.

The Daily Mail have reported that both sides are chasing Ajax keeper Andre Onana in the Summer, with it being expected that he might cost somewhere between £40m-£50m.

There could be a problem with the report also suggesting that Barcelona are interested in their former stopper and a positive relationship with Ajax could put them in pole position to sign him.

Despite that, they have Marc-Andre ter Stegen so unless he leaves it’s hard to say that they would need Onana, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.