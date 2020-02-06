Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing AS Roma winger Cengiz Under.

The 22-year-old has been a regular for the Serie A side since joining them from Istanbul Basaksehir,amassing 16 goals and 11 assists in 82 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Video: Dele Alli shows his class as he nutmegs the referee before launching an attack

According to Turkish newspaper Gunes (as cited by the Daily Mail), Jose Mourinho is an admirer of Under who is currently valued at €35 million as per Transfermarkt. The report also claims that Spurs will attempt to sign him if they can reach the Champions League.

Under hasn’t had a very good 2019/20 with Roma so far, scoring two goals in 17 matches across all competitions so far. Both of the Turkish international’s goals have come in Serie A fixtures against Genoa.

Tottenham have a pretty good attack which has only been strengthened with the addition of Steven Bergwijn but Mourinho might need some more reinforcements if they are challenge for the Premier League next season. Under has the potential to be a big name in the future but given his current, it doesn’t seem too likely that Tottenham would make a move for him.