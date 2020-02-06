Arsenal trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil are reportedly at risk of facing the axe as part of major changes at the Emirates.

Although there have been improvements in Arsenal’s performances since Mikel Arteta took charge, results haven’t always gone their way.

In turn, they’re still struggling to make up ground in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and with the treat of failing to qualify for Europe looming, it could lead to drastic changes this summer, particularly with contract issues also playing a part.

According to The Sun, Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ozil could all be at risk of being axed this summer as it’s suggested that Arteta knows that he’ll have to sell in order to finance his own major spending spree to start to stamp his mark on the squad that he inherited from Unai Emery.

Further, it’s noted that with Aubameyang and Ozil out of contract in 18 months time, that could also be a major factor in the decision to move them on if they can’t agree on new terms to extend their deals and rule out the possibility of losing them for nothing next year.

It’s noted that Arteta would prefer to keep Aubameyang, but failure to qualify for the Champions League again could lead to problems, while Sokratis, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi are all also out of contract next year too.

With that in mind, there could potentially be a real revolution in the Arsenal squad as soon as this summer, as if they can’t agree on extensions with the players named above, they may have to start thinking about cashing in.

Ideally, club captain Aubameyang is the one player that Arsenal would arguably hope to keep, but time will tell if he’s prepared to commit his long-term future to the Gunners given their trophy drought and lack of Champions League football goes on.