Christian Eriksen stuck to tradition this week as he showed off his singing skills while delivering his Inter initiation song.

Unfortunately for the Dane, not everyone was seemingly impressed.

As seen in the video below, Romelu Lukaku gleefully decided to record his new teammate’s rendition of Oasis’s classic track, Wonderwall.

It’s hard to think that anyone can go wrong with such a choice, but clearly Eriksen didn’t deliver his best performance as Lukaku and Ashley Young couldn’t help but troll him while he was still singing.

As seen in the video below, Young clearly wasn’t impressed while Lukaku can be seen with a big grin on his face too as the pair enjoyed jokingly taking the mick out of the new recruit.

With the Derby della Madonnina fast approaching on Sunday night, they’ll be back to business in training on Thursday and they’ll be hoping that Eriksen performs better on the pitch than he does off it based on the evidence of this clip…