Video: Barcelona denied penalty vs Bilbao after a clear barge in the back

It’s only natural for fans and the media to start looking back at decisions that could’ve gone a different way after a shock defeat in the cup, but this one is fairly remarkable.

In the end Bilbao will rightly point to Barca’s inability to break them down as the main reason for the result tonight, but it’s hard to figure out how this wasn’t given as a penalty:

I don’t know what the referee was thinking here. Clear penalty if you ask me, but oh well ?pic.twitter.com/by5wgbN5Ho — Barcelona News?? (@SiempreFrenkie) February 6, 2020

The worst thing is when you see how much the Barca player’s head jolts back thanks to barge in the back, it’s incredible that the ref didn’t see this as a penalty.

The bottom line is that Barca are out of the Copa del Rey, but this might have made a huge difference.