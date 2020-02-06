Video: Dele Alli shows his class as he nutmegs the referee before launching an attack

There will still be plenty of fans who question if the appointment of Jose Mourinho will work out in the long term for Spurs, but at least he’s managing to get the best out of Dele Alli.

It was clear under Mauricio Pochettino that he had turned into a shadow of his former self, with performances and confidence seriously lacking.

That’s starting to turn around now, he’s scoring goals and played well in the victory tonight, and you can even see that some of the cheeky swagger is back about his game:

The ref does a good job of trying to make it look like he was stepping over the ball, but it’s clearly gone through his legs before he can properly react.

It might be a small thing in terms of his performance, but it’s just another sign that he’s starting to get back to where he was.