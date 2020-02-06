Video: Gerard Pique injures himself after RIDICULOUS pull of Inaki Williams’ shirt

Sometimes a foul is so blatant and cynical, that you could almost suggest that the player deserved to pick up an injury as a result.

As a fan there are few things that will annoy you more than the cynical foul where the defender makes no attempt to play the ball, it will always get a yellow card but that punishment never seems big enough.

Gerard Pique took a booking tonight as he essentially latched on to Inaki Williams’ shirt and was taken for a ride:

I put a perfect Soundtrack Pon This..Pique ankasa he must retire ?? pic.twitter.com/hm6uNmcHPq — Content Nyame (@kwadwosheldon) February 6, 2020

Inaki Williams ? he destroyed Pique pic.twitter.com/hNNQPiHu6p — Riggers (@UniqueRiggers) February 6, 2020

Not only was the Barca man humiliated by his opposing number, he was booked, picked up an injury and then had to be subbed shortly afterwards.

There’s no update on how bad his injury might be at this point, but Barcelona cannot afford to lose any more key players.