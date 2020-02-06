Video: Inaki Williams scores last-gasp header for Bilbao to knock out Barcelona

In the 93rd minute of this evening’s Copa del Rey quarter-final between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona, Inaki Williams became the hero for his boyhood club.

Substitute Ibai Gomez whipped a dangerous cross into the box and Inaki Williams overcame Sergio Busquets to head the ball into the back of the net at the near post.

The ball crept into the bottom corner, Marc-André ter Stegen had little chance of stopping this. Quique Setien’s side join rivals Real Madrid in being knocked out of the the Copa del Rey this evening.

Take a look at Bilbao’s dramatic winner below:

UNBELIEVABLE! Athletic Club win it in stoppage time — ending Barcelona's Copa del Rey campaign! pic.twitter.com/xjL8UdniVf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2020

Pictures from DAZN.