Video: Liverpool star Alisson baptises wife of Manchester United ace Fred

Liverpool superstar Alisson Becker is quickly becoming one of those football players that fans of every team can’t help but love, the goalkeeper has been involved in his second baptism of the year.

The Reds goalkeeper baptised Monique Salum, the wife of Manchester United midfielder Fred. This comes not long after the stopper completed the same service for Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino.

Actions like this really show the kind of heartwarming character that Alisson is, a baptism is a massive moment in any Christian’s life, which just proves how much the Reds stopper is trusted by his club and international teammates.

Take a look at the special moment below: