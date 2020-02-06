Menu

Video: Marcelo scores with tidy finish for Real Madrid vs Sociedad in Copa del Rey

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

In the 58th minute of this evening’s Copa del Rey quarter-final between Real Madrid and Sociedad, Los Blancos defender Marcelo pulled a goal back for the Spanish giants.

Former Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz picked out the marauding Marcelo with an inch-perfect pass.

The attack-minded full-back drilled the ball into the bottom corner of the near post with a fine finish.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have looked poor this evening, this goal looks as though it will be nothing more than a consolation for Los Blancos.

Take a look at the Brazilian’s fine finish below:

Pictures from Direct Sport TV.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Copa Del Rey Marcelo Real Sociedad