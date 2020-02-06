Video: Martin Odegaard scores for Sociedad vs Real Madrid after Areola blunder

In the 21st minute of this evening’s Copa del Rey clash between Sociedad and Real Madrid, highly-rated starlet Martin Odegaard scored against his parent club.

Sociedad forward Alexander Isak fired a speculative long-range strike on goal, which Los Blancos stopper Alphonse Areola parried away.

Unfortunately, the Frenchman pushed the ball into Odegaard’s path and the attacking midfielder slotted the ball towards the goal from the edge of the box.

Odegaard’s shot, that was directly towards Areola, somehow went through the goalkeeper’s legs and into the back of the net.

Zinedine Zidane should be massively disappointed with Areola’s blunder.

Take a look at the playmaker’s goal below:

¡Y la Real Sociedad se pone al frente del marcador! Odegaard le marca a su ex equipo y le pone emoción al partido. #CopadelRey #Odegaard pic.twitter.com/VGq2ZKQj7v — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) February 6, 2020

Pictures from Direct Sport TV.