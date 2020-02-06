‘Welcome Lionel Messi’ – Some excited Man City fans react after Barcelona lose to Bilbao

Lionel Messi and Barcelona suffered heartbreak this evening when they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after a late winner from Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams.

Check out the goal here.

With the Catalan giants crashing out of Spain’s cup competition, some Manchester City fans took to social media to express their excitement over the potential signing of Messi in the summer.

According to the Athletic (subscription required), the Citizens believe there is a chance they can sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner this summer.

The report claims that Messi can trigger a clause in his contract during the summer that would allow him to leave Barcelona on a free transfer.

Here’s how some Man City supporters reacted to Barcelona’s defeat:

Messi to Man City. Let's make it happen. — Balotelli…. AguerOOOOOOOOO (@kylewalkeratGK) February 6, 2020

welcome to manchester leo messi — unré (@unre__) February 6, 2020

WELCOME TO MANCHESTER CITY LIONEL MESSI pic.twitter.com/mFCn8KJKSl — ?????? (@FavelaFlair) February 6, 2020

A potential move to the Etihad would give Messi the chance to reunite with Pep Guardiola, the pair were integral parts of one of the most successful parts of Barcelona’s illustrious history.

Messi turns 33 this summer. With the Argentine great possibly approaching the final years of his career, it would be great to see the forward gracing the Premier League before he decides to hang up his boots.

This is certainly an exciting prospect, however some Manchester City fans should probably do their best not to get ahead of themselves.

Barcelona still have La Liga and the Champions League to fight for this season and many things may have to fall into place before Messi could make a move to England.