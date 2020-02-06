“We’re ready”: Barcelona star Sergio Busquets hasn’t tweeted since his words backfired before Liverpool thumping

In many ways you would think that Liverpool fans would only enjoy that night when their team came back to beat Barcelona in the Champions League semi final, but it’s really a gift that’s kept on giving.

There was a documentary crew in the Barca changing room for that game so the footage from that was incredible to see, while we were also treated to Shakira’s shocked reaction as she realised what was happening.

If you look at anything the Barcelona Twitter page sends out then you will find it filled with Liverpool fans reminding everyone of the winning goal.

One Twitter page that you won’t see that on is Sergio Busquets’ after Sportbible reported his page had been silent ever since he posted this before that game:

He hasn’t tweeted since https://t.co/Xpegbyvt6y — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 6, 2020

In many ways it’s impressive that he hasn’t been tempted to delete that, it’s an easy target for any ridicule and does look pretty stupid once you realised what happened.

Of course that feeling when the fourth goal went in should be the best memory for the Liverpool fans, but the fall out and stories that are still emerging must be pretty satisfying too.