Jan Vertonghen’s agent Tom de Mul has said that the Belgian international could sign a contract extension with the club.

The Belgian international’s current contract with Spurs expires next summer and he is yet to sign an extension unlike his compatriot Toby Alderweireld who penned a new contract a couple of months back.

SEE MORE: Tottenham starlet signs new three-year contract

De Mul said that Vertonghen loves the club and didn’t rule out the possibility of a contract extension. As quoted by Sky Sports, he told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: “At the moment, we have no agreement, but we’re not ruling anything out. We’re open to everything. There is a lot of interest for Jan, certainly on a free transfer, but Tottenham also remain an interesting option for us. The door is still open.

“He is still very happy with Tottenham and feels great in London. Jan has developed his life there, and it is out of the question that he will not let it go. He has a lot of respect for Tottenham, and on the other hand Tottenham have a lot of respect for us. That makes sense after almost eight years together, there is a strong bond.”

Currently valued at €18 million according to Transfermarkt, Vertonghen has made 22 appearances for Spurs this season so far, scoring a goal against Wolves while providing an assist against Burnley. Having an experienced defender like the 32-year-old would be pretty beneficial for the North London and there’s a good chance they could try to convince him to pen a contract extension.

Vertonghen started the FA Cup match against Southampton and it will be interesting to see whether Jose Mourinho will include him in the lineup for next weekend’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.